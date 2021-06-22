Brokers Issue Forecasts for Canadian National Railway’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Sunday, June 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.72 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.80. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2022 earnings at $6.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CNR. CSFB set a C$122.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$137.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$139.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$160.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$145.23.

TSE:CNR opened at C$129.80 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$115.63 and a 12-month high of C$149.44. The firm has a market cap of C$91.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$134.72.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.27%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

