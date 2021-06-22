Brokerages Set Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Price Target at $41.72

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.28.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE SPR traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.48. 2,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458,606. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.11.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is -0.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 264,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after acquiring an additional 23,034 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 49,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 30,544 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

