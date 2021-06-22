Brokerages Set Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Target Price at $26.46

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.96.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAR shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SAR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,304. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.90 million, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.41.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $16.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $2,569,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

