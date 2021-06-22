Brokerages Set Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) PT at $224.38

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $222.57.

RETA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.33. The stock had a trading volume of 323,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,729. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $76.34 and a 52-week high of $186.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.50.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,092.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $226,875.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,501. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,091,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,552,998. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $110,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

