Brokerages Set Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT at $105.13

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.13.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.
In other Northern Trust news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $5,010,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NTRS stock opened at $113.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $72.64 and a 12 month high of $123.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.88.
Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.