Brokerages Set Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Target Price at $37.92

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.92.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITPOF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

ITPOF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $345.57 million for the quarter.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

