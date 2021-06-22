Brokerages Expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.07). The Lovesac reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Lovesac.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LOVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered The Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

NASDAQ:LOVE traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.01. 21,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,998. The Lovesac has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.21.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $596,995.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 687,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,631,000 after purchasing an additional 19,649 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 51.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 107,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,249,000 after purchasing an additional 88,729 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter worth $7,316,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

