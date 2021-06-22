Brokerages Expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to Announce $2.28 EPS

Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will report earnings of $2.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.43 and the lowest is $2.17. Johnson & Johnson reported earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year earnings of $9.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $9.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.1% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 64,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 712,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,101,000 after buying an additional 12,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $724,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

