Brokerages Expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Hexcel posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HXL. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.27.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,981,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,961,000 after acquiring an additional 352,484 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,382,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,689 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,960,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $221,814,000 after acquiring an additional 244,739 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,027,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Hexcel by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,068,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $171,839,000 after acquiring an additional 295,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HXL traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $61.59. 2,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,142. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.93 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.08. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $64.84.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

