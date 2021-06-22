Brokerages Expect Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) to report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings. Capstone Green Energy posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Capstone Green Energy.

Get Capstone Green Energy alerts:

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 176.39% and a negative net margin of 27.18%.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Green Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ:CGRN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,702. The firm has a market cap of $74.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43. Capstone Green Energy has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $15.28.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstone Green Energy (CGRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.