Brokerages Anticipate DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.73 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will report $2.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.63 billion and the highest is $2.83 billion. DTE Energy posted sales of $2.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year sales of $12.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.36 billion to $13.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $13.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on DTE. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,970,000 after acquiring an additional 789,003 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 21.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,558 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,078,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,413,000 after acquiring an additional 236,442 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in DTE Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,066,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DTE Energy by 76.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,987,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,570,000 after acquiring an additional 857,858 shares during the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy stock opened at $132.91 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $102.76 and a 12 month high of $145.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

