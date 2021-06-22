Brokerages Anticipate Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.68. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.80 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 8.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Director James C. Hale III bought 5,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.76 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 99.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,492 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 13.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRC traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,430. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

