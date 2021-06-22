Brokerages Anticipate Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.63 Million

Analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will announce sales of $10.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.85 million. Aquestive Therapeutics reported sales of $21.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year sales of $41.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.41 million to $41.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $70.29 million, with estimates ranging from $68.08 million to $72.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AQST shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 418.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.03. 5,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,566. The company has a market capitalization of $147.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 3.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $9.47.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.