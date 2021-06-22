Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-6.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.60 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $491.38.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $464.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,434. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $303.00 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $459.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,640 shares of company stock worth $4,936,611 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.