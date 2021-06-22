British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) to Issue $0.21 Dividend

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) declared a dividend on Friday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2118 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. British Land has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25.

BTLCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of British Land from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

