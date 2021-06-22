British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.64

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.64 ($0.09) per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BLND stock opened at GBX 516.20 ($6.74) on Tuesday. British Land has a 52 week low of GBX 316.10 ($4.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 548 ($7.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 516.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.78 billion and a PE ratio of -4.62.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLND shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on British Land from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 458.75 ($5.99).

In related news, insider Tim Score bought 4,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £25,231.78 ($32,965.48). Insiders have bought 4,929 shares of company stock worth $2,552,990 in the last ninety days.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

