Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 783,931 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 783,931 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,733,000. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 6.3% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Applied Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,355 shares of company stock worth $59,131,240 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.20. The company had a trading volume of 166,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,244. The stock has a market cap of $122.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

