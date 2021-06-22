Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 5,956 QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,453,000 after purchasing an additional 200,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,212,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,191,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,194,000 after purchasing an additional 222,263 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,120,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,286,000 after purchasing an additional 100,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. QIAGEN has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.04.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.51. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.25. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

