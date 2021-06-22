Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $329,000 Investment in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 46,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,233,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,068,000 after purchasing an additional 295,712 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 472.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $319,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,434.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.50 million, a PE ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 0.91. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $46.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.02.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $193.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 16.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

