Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO opened at $124.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.71. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.26.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 14.26%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.27.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $3,051,355.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at $17,615,927.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $77,464.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.