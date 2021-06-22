Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $323,000 Holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,331 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Switch by 109.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 561.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWCH opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 90.42 and a beta of 0.72. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 244,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $5,232,240.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 587,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,585,975.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 271,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $5,219,414.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 687,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,213,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,345,576 shares of company stock worth $26,693,891. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

