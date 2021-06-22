Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $279,000 Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,055 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRGP opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $49.20.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRGP. Raymond James lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.12.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $237,927.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 630,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,370.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,221 shares of company stock worth $6,201,811. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

