Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 61.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in CMC Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 304.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on CMC Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.40.

Shares of CCMP opened at $149.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.81. CMC Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.63%.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

