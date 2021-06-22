Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys New Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,016,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,491,000 after purchasing an additional 28,048 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 23.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 17.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,551,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,735,000 after acquiring an additional 234,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMH opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $39.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 130.73, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.23.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several research firms have commented on AMH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.18.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.