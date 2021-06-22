Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.88

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.88 and last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 2335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brilliance China Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.79.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

