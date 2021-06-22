Brandywine Managers LLC Purchases 6,020 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Brandywine Managers LLC lifted its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 64.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Schrödinger comprises 1.6% of Brandywine Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Brandywine Managers LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDGR. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Schrödinger by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,694,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,189,000 after acquiring an additional 658,523 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 692.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 648,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,491,000 after purchasing an additional 566,839 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schrödinger by 17,064.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,130,000 after purchasing an additional 528,994 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,622,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,689,000 after buying an additional 282,523 shares in the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Schrödinger stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $75.33. 5,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,691. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -416.98 and a beta of 1.01. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $117.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.21.

In other news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,507,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 184,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $14,009,353.16. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 995,067 shares of company stock worth $72,721,113.

SDGR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

