Brandywine Managers LLC Purchases 179 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Brandywine Managers LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Brandywine Managers LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total transaction of $25,976.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total transaction of $27,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,329 shares of company stock valued at $31,207,302. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.53.

Shares of ANET traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $365.68. 555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,477. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $374.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.44.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.