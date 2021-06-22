Braemar Hotels & Resorts Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,181 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 180% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,136 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 183.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 22,851.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. 38.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BHR opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.17. The company has a market cap of $294.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.48. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 33.64% and a negative net margin of 48.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BHR shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

