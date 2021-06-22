Bp Plc Sells 533 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Bp Plc lowered its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Abiomed by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Abiomed by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abiomed by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Abiomed by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Abiomed by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABMD. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.25.

ABMD stock opened at $325.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 65.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $302.57. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.39 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

