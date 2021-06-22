Bp Plc Sells 3,346 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Bp Plc trimmed its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 682.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $155,678,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 424.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 832,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,889,000 after purchasing an additional 673,452 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $24,694,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 455.6% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,980,000 after acquiring an additional 410,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $61.62 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.