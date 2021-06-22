Bp Plc Sells 3,243 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Bp Plc reduced its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,464 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Masco were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Masco by 85.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Masco by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,654,116.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $58.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.34. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

