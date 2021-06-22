Bp Plc Sells 1,637 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Bp Plc cut its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,196 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 64.1% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,800 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 11.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,442 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Citrix Systems by 7.8% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 21,450 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Citrix Systems news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total transaction of $642,733.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,114,126.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,298,462. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $116.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.13. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.15.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.20.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

