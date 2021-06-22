Bp Plc Reduces Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 21.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Evergy were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Evergy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 82,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Evergy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,492,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,413,000 after purchasing an additional 90,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Evergy by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,110,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,075,000 after purchasing an additional 305,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $449,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $63.71 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.03%.

In related news, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on EVRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

