Bp Plc Has $605,000 Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Bp Plc cut its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 19.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after buying an additional 83,273 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $1,269,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Albemarle by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $4,575,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on ALB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen started coverage on Albemarle in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $161.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.36.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,747 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.