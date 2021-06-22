Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Acquired by Thames Capital Management LLC

Thames Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 130.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,572 shares during the quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 240.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 253.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $60.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.44, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $753.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at $80,785,203.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,068 shares of company stock worth $8,170,806 in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on BYD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.07.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

