BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.170-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $211 million-212 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.52 million.BOX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.710-0.760 EPS.

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $24.99. 39,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,228,220. BOX has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $26.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. BOX’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BOX will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BOX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BOX has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

