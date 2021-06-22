Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,054.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 110,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 62,642 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 282,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,791,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $13,698,000.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.51. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $110.75.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

