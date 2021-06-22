Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

APH opened at $67.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.37. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.