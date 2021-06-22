Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 90,907 AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of AerSale as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AerSale during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of AerSale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AerSale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of AerSale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AerSale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AerSale alerts:

Separately, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of AerSale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

AerSale stock opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19. AerSale Co. has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $18.35.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $58.44 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that AerSale Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE).

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.