Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Buys 57,222 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,222 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 2.3% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,060,854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,671,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,332,764,000 after acquiring an additional 592,386 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $767,548,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,997,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,168,000 after purchasing an additional 392,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $67.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $78.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.80. The stock has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

