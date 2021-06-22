Boralex (TSE:BLX) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Boralex (TSE:BLX) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$60.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boralex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Boralex to C$43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Boralex and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boralex currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$47.55.

BLX stock opened at C$38.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$38.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.96 billion and a PE ratio of 82.85. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$28.69 and a 1-year high of C$56.70.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$206.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.63%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

