Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Hits New 52-Week High at $80.57

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.57 and last traded at $80.45, with a volume of 7289 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.72.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BOOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 2.96.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,691,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $3,782,311.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,497.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,422. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 409.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.