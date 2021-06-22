Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Hits New 52-Week High at $80.57

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.57 and last traded at $80.45, with a volume of 7289 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.72.
Several brokerages have recently commented on BOOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 2.96.
In other Boot Barn news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,691,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $3,782,311.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,497.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,422. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 409.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.
Boot Barn Company Profile (NYSE:BOOT)
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.