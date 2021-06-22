BOOM Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $683,602.00 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 22nd. BOOM has a market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $683,602.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BOOM has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00052279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.08 or 0.00595416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00077056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000278 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,778,903 coins and its circulating supply is 778,748,170 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

