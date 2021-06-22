boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Raised to Buy at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BHOOY. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of boohoo group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHOOY opened at $94.00 on Friday. boohoo group has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $105.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.50.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

