boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Investec

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of boohoo group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

BHHOF stock opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84. boohoo group has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $5.25.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

