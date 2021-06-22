Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock. Bonterra Energy traded as high as C$5.40 and last traded at C$5.37, with a volume of 19481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.40.

BNE has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Bonterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of Bonterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.19.

In related news, Director George Frederick Fink bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.45 per share, with a total value of C$26,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,271,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,010,119.65. Insiders purchased a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $107,624 over the last ninety days.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94. The firm has a market cap of C$180.08 million and a P/E ratio of -7.55.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

