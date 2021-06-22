Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$1.20 to C$1.55. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B traded as high as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.10, with a volume of 2132144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BBD.B. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.25 to C$1.35 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$0.73 to C$1.20 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.85 to C$1.15 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.70 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.05.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.51.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

