Bob’s Repair (BOB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $29,567.00

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded down 33% against the US dollar. Bob’s Repair has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $29,567.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bob’s Repair Coin Profile

Bob’s Repair (CRYPTO:BOB) is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

