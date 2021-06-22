BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 6,248 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 125.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 1,932.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 440,736 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $2,126,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 248,641 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 430,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 165,206 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,447,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,334,000 after purchasing an additional 107,949 shares during the period. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $224.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.02. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $17.57.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.41 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

AAOI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.46.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

