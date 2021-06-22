BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stock Holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Personalis were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSNL. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Personalis during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,920,000 after buying an additional 268,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Personalis by 13.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,090,000 after acquiring an additional 149,560 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Personalis by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 217,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 20,156 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 907,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,221,000 after purchasing an additional 234,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

PSNL stock opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.50. Personalis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 55.43%. The company had revenue of $20.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Personalis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $62,531.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,810.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,194.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,190 shares of company stock valued at $3,563,708 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

